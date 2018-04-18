From Huawei to LG, many Android phone makers have been incorporating a notch — a cutout at the top of the smartphone’s screen, which is a prominent feature of the iPhone X. But how long will Apple itself keep the notch?

It seems that even Apple is over its own notch design.

South Korea’s Electronic Times reports that Apple plans to remove the notch from designs of its 2019 line of phones. However, there’s no confirmation that Apple will actually nix the notch.

While the iPhone X wasn’t the first to feature a notch in its phone design, a slew of Android competitors quickly began adding the feature after the phone’s debut. The notch came as part of iPhone redesign featured on the iPhone X, which served to mark to the 10th anniversary since the first iPhone was released. The change also included the removal of the iPhone’s iconic home button to make room for an edge-to-edge screen and the addition of Face ID as a new way to unlock the phone.