You Can Get Freebies for Tax Day 2018. Here Are 12 of the Best Deals and Discounts

It’s Tax Day 2018—and if you’ve waited to file until the very last minute, odds are you’re not expecting a refund.

Tax Day 2018 falls on Tuesday, April 17 this year. Whether the check you wrote was just a light sting, or created a scary hole in your savings account, there is some reason to look forward to Tax Day. Several restaurants and businesses stand ready to make your day a little less dour with all sorts of freebies and discounts.

Here’s a few of the best deals for Tax Day 2018 to keep an eye out for.

Great American Cookies

As it does every year, Great American Cookies is offering a free Cookies & Cream Cookie, which combines a vanilla cookie with premium chocolate sandwich cookie pieces and white chocolate chips, to all customers on Tuesday, April 17. No purchase is necessary for the Tax Day 2018 freebie.

Hardee’s

Grab a free sausage biscuit as you head to drop off your taxes. The fast-food chain is giving them out from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17 to anyone who says “Made From Scratch.”

On April 17th from 7-10am, stop by Hardee’s for one FREE SAUSAGE BISCUIT—just mention MADE FROM SCRATCH. We promise you it’s free, but it definitely doesn’t taste free. pic.twitter.com/vUrFpljiT8 — Hardee's (@Hardees) April 16, 2018

Planet Fitness

Filing taxes take too much out of you? Planet Fitness is letting both members and non-members use its HydroMassage chairs for free on April 17 to relieve their Tax Day 2018 stress. (You’ll need this coupon to take advantage of the deal.)

Kona Ice

The weather might be a bit chilly in some areas, but Kona Ice will offer a free shaved ice to anyone who wants one on April 17. Just tweet your zip code to @konaice and the company will let you know where to find the closest truck to you, along with and where and when they will be serving the shaved ice up.

Office Depot/Office Max

It’s not just for tax day, but if you’ve got documents you need to ensure are destroyed, whether it’s old tax forms or something more recent, the office supply stores are offering up to 5 pounds of free document shredding with this coupon. And the good news is the Office Depot coupon isn’t just good on Tax Day — you can use it through Apr. 28 to take advantage of the offer.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Pick up a free original turkey or veggie dog at Hot Dog on a Stick on Tax Day 2018. No purchase necessary and you don’t even have to prove you filed your taxes.

Chili’s

If the tax bill was painful this year, Chili’s is offering a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita to help wash away the pain on Tuesday, April 17.

Applebee’s

If the tax bill was especially painful this year, Applebee’s is in the midst of a month-long promotion where its house margarita is just $1.

We interrupt this timeline for an

important announcement. *****The DOLLARITA is back.****** That is all. Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free. Offer is good Tuesday through Thursday.

Cici’s Pizza

The price of the all-you-can-eat buffett drops to $4.17 today only. You’ll need this coupon to get the deal.

Firehouse Subs

Buy one full-priced combination of a sub, chips, and drink and get a second medium sub for free with this coupon on Tax Day 2018.

Boston Market

Participating Boston Market restaurants nationwide will offer a $10.40 Tax Day Special on April 17, which includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain drink.