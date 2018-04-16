SpaceX Will Build Its Big Falcon Rocket in Los Angeles

SpaceX will start production of the Big Falcon Rocket in the Port of Los Angeles, according to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. The mayor confirmed the company’s plans with a tweet regarding his “State of the City” address.

The Port of L.A. and SpaceX entered into preliminary negotiations on a lease agreement for the space last month. The move expands the company’s existing Hawthorne operations at the port. At the time of the initial negotiations, neither SpaceX nor city officials would confirm what would be built at the site, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Big Falcon rocket is a reusable spaceship and booster that are expected to be over 340 feet tall when stacked together. The vessel is a key component in the company’s plans to colonize Mars.

This weekend Musk also announced plans to land one of SpaceX’s smaller Falcon 9 rockets using a ‘giant party balloon’ and a ‘bouncy house.’