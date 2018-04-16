John Oliver Buys $7,000 Jockstrap to Help Last Alaska Blockbuster Video

On the heels of Blockbuster Video shutting down one of its remaining locations in Alaska, HBO’s John Oliver has emerged as a hero for movie lovers in The Last Frontier.

Oliver’s Last Week Tonight has offered several movie props, including the jockstrap Russell Crowe wore in Cinderella Man, which the show recently purchased at auction for $7,000.

People had speculated that Oliver, whose show has established a reputation for outlandish purchases and big public acts, might be behind the eye-popping figure for the garment. The host, though, played coy for a bit when addressing it on his show Sunday evening.

“The bad news is, we didn’t buy it — we did, though. We absolutely did,” he said before proudly displaying the jockstrap in a display case.

Crowe’s … um, supporting player … was purchased along with several other film props ranging from seat backs used by Crowe and Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster (embroidered with their names) , Crowe’s vest from Les Miserables, the hood the actor wore in Robin Hood, and a satin robe and shorts also worn in Cinderella Man. And Oliver has offered to give them all to the Blockbuster in Anchorage.

“The point here is, to the manager of the only remaining Blockbuster in Anchorage, Alaska, all this s— is yours. Just call us in the next 48 hours and we will send it to you,” Oliver said. “I really hope the Internet is good enough up there for you to see it in time, because if we don’t hear from you in the next two days, I know a transportation museum in Scranton, Penn. that I’m sure could make room for another exhibit.”