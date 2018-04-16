American Express Plenti Shopping Program Is Shuttering

American Express has decided to end its Plenti frequent shopper program.

In a tweet on Monday, the company said that the Plenti program will cease to exist on July 10. Between now and then, users can continue to rack up their rewards when they buy products at participating retailers. As of July 10, however, all their Plenti points will expire and they won’t be redeemable for rewards and other benefits.

American Express had pitched Plenti in 2015 as a rewards program that would tie the consumer to retailers. Consumers would benefit by buying products at specific retailers and getting points they would redeem for rewards, and retailers would be able to attract frequent shoppers looking for those points. To bolster the effort, American Express also launched a Plenti credit card in 2015 that would let customers rack up points, even when they weren’t shopping at supported retailers. In that case, each dollar they spent would earn them one point deposited into their Plenti accounts.

To boost Plenti, American Express signed on several major retailers, including RiteAid and Macy’s. The Plenti branding would often be displayed in those retail outlets and around the checkout area.

However, Plenti didn’t garner much interest from consumers and started to lose some of its retailer support in 2017. Therefore, the company’s decision to now shutter Plenti isn’t much of a surprise.