Starbucks apologized after a video of two black men being arrested while waiting in a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral.

The two men were waiting inside the Starbucks location for a friend when they were asked to leave, CBS reported. The police were then called, and the two men were arrested. In a video posted to Twitter, other customers complained that two men hadn’t done anything wrong.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Philadelphia Police said they are conducting an internal investigation following public outcry over the arrests.

“We apologize to the two individuals and our customers and are disappointed this led to an arrest. We take these matters seriously and clearly have more work to do when it comes to how we handle incidents in our stores,” Starbucks said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.