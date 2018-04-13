Google Lens Can Now Identify Dog and Cat Breeds

If you love dog and cat pictures but have trouble identifying their breed, Google Lens is here to help.

The Google Photos app on Android and iOS devices is now able to use Google Lens to identify cat and dog breeds in photos. The new breed identification skill seems to work well for purebred dogs, but is more hit or miss for mixed breed dogs, according to Mashable.

The Google Lens breed identifying tool was previously available through the Google Lens preview, but has now officially rolled out.

In addition to the Google Lens update, which came in honor of National Pet Day on Wednesday, the Google Photos app will now let you label your pet to easily find photos you’ve saved of them and create movies and photo books with the option of ordering a copy. You can also search for pictures of a certain animal by using emojis in the app.