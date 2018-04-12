Wawa Is Giving Away Free Unlimited Coffee for Wawa Day 2018

Wake up and smell the coffee.

The convenience store Wawa is giving away free unlimited coffee to all customers for Wawa Day 2018 on Thursday April 12, as part of the chain’s celebrations for its 54th anniversary.

There’s no catch — to claim a free cup of coffee, of any size, all customers have to do is show up at one of Wawa’s stores. There’s also no limit to the number of coffees you can claim, meaning you’re sorted for both your morning jolt of caffeine and your afternoon pick-me-up.

The beloved chain boasts close to 800 locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., in addition to gas stations outside of those states. Wawa anticipates giving away over 2 million cups of free coffee on Wawa Day 2018, an impressive feat. 7-Eleven — a far larger competitor in the convenience store market — gives out approximately nine million free Slurpees on its annual 7-Eleven Day.

#WawaDay is back on 4/12! Get ready for FREE Any Size ☕️ to celebrate our 54th anniversary and achievements through the years! pic.twitter.com/xFmk5n1iRg — Wawa (@Wawa) April 6, 2018

“This year’s Wawa Day is particularly special because we are also celebrating that, in just over four years, through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation, we have supported thousands of non-profit organizations and achieved our goal of donating $50 million by 2018,” President and CEO of Wawa, Chris Gheysens, said in a statement.

“We could have never done this alone, and thank all of our customers who gave generously to our in-store campaigns and who make everything we do possible. Happy Wawa Day everyone and cheers to you all!”