Term Sheet -- Thursday April 12

I’ll take the usual: It’s all about the recurring revenue. Today, investors are betting on the subscription economy via Zuora, a tech firm helping companies including HBO, Box, and Zendesk manage their regular payments. Zuora will go public today, priced at $14 a share on the New York Stock Exchange. That gives the company a valuation of about $1.5 billion.

A positive sign: The firm, founded in 2006, has accelerated its growth in the last year, with its customer base up about 22% from a year earlier, to 950 customers (that growth was about 9% from a year before that). And though the firm is still unprofitable, revenue has been rising faster than expenses, up about 49% to $168 million, while spending jumped 29% to $134 million.

That’s not to say the trend will continue. The firm plans to scale up further globally, a move that could significantly boost spending.

“These efforts may prove more expensive than we currently anticipate, and we may not succeed in increasing our revenue sufficiently, or at all, to offset these higher expenses,” the filing read.

Meanwhile, cash flow from operating activities still remains in the red.

The deals spree: WeWork made its first foray into China in 2016, with an office in Shanghai. The next step: Buying Naked Hub, a Chinese co-working space for an estimated $400 million.

It’s just WeWork’s second pureplay co-working acquisition, the first being Singapore-based SpaceMob. Notably, its investors have been betting big on its Asia expansion. The startup launched WeWork China last year—with a $500 million investment from Hony Capital and SoftBank.

Though the startup has been on a deals spree largely in other spaces, snapping up everything from SEO marketing firms to visitor registration startups.

In the dorm room: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg headed into his second round of questioning Wednesday, but this time with the members of the House. It was a tougher room than the Senate, with representatives regularly interrupting or chastising the 33 year old for unsatisfactory answers. And, boy, does he have homework to do. Still, the punches landed softer than expected there, with shares of the company up nearly 1% by the day’s end. An interesting tidbit: Zuckerberg was prepared to field questions about a resignation, if bullet pointed noted on his desk at Capitol Hill are anything to go by. “I made mistakes,” a line under the header “Resign” read, as photographed by the Associated Press.

“Big challenge, but we’ve solved problems before, going to solve this one.”

Zuckerberg didn’t have to use that line, in the end.

