Shari Redstone, Bill Cosby, The RealReal: Broadsheet April 12

• Directors in denial. According to a survey of 180 directors at public and private companies by TheBoardlist and Qualtrics, most companies still aren’t discussing sexual harassment at the board level. While the majority (64%) of survey respondents said they had personally experienced harassment in their careers, directors said the topic was “not seen as relevant” at their companies. Less than a quarter of respondents had a plan of action as a result of the growing number of harassment revelations, and three quarters said they had “taken no other actions related to the broader national dialogue about sexual harassment.”

That most directors admit that they’ve experienced harassment, yet don’t see it as a widespread issue is a headscratcher—especially considering recently published statistics that nearly half of all working women have experienced some sort of sexual harassment at the office. The alternate explanation—and one I personally see as more likely—is that these directors are simply unwilling to entertain the possibility that it’s happening at the companies they advise. “It can’t happen here,” is such a common refrain that there’s even a term for it: normalcy bias. This bias leads people to follow a common behavioral pattern psychologists call the three Ds: denial, deliberation, and then, a decisive moment.

With that in mind, the current (lack of) action on behalf of corporate boards seems more rational. But that doesn’t make it okay.

Bloomberg