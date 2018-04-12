Fortnite, the Video Game Industry's Biggest Title, Offline for Second Day

There’s no bigger game in the video game space these days than Fortnite, but for the past 12 hours, fans haven’t been able to play it.

The servers for the online game have been taken offline by developer Epic Games—and there’s no indication as to when they’ll be back up. (In an 8:30am Twitter update, the developer reiterated it wasn’t sure when the fixes would be complete.)

We're working on it! No ETA at this time. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 12, 2018

“Login is currently blocked across all Epic endpoints, including games, websites, and the Epic Games Launcher,” Epic said yesterday at approximately 5:45 p.m. ET. “This is due to a database failure which we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. In a measure towards resolution, matchmaking will be blocked for a short period. Thank you for your patience!”

As of 2:10 a.m. ET (the most recent update), the company said it was still working on the issue and Fortnite was still down.

Fortnite, a multiplayer action shooter, pits players against each other in groups of up to 100 in fast-paced short games that keep things moving by regularly shrinking the size of the playing field. It’s similar in scope to Player Unknown’s Battleground, but has surpassed that game in popularity. In March, the game saw 3.4 million Fortnite fans playing at the same time.