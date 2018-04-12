67 Tons of Banquet Salisbury Steak Dinners Recalled Due to Bones

Conagra Brands has recalled more than 135,000 pounds of its Banquet Salisbury steak products after “several” consumer complaints about finding bone fragments in the dishes.

Three people have reported minor oral injuries associated with the consumption of the Banquet Salisbury steak dinners, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company is encouraging anyone who has purchased a 27-oz. carton of the Banquet family-sized dinner (featuring six Salisbury steaks) to check the lot code and best buy dates. If your lot code reads 5006 8069 10 05 and the best buy date is Sept. 1, 2019, the company says the food should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase.

The agency has classified this as a Class I recall, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences.”

All totaled, roughly 80,000 packages are affected by the recall, the agency says.

Consumers with additional questions about the recall can call Conagra’s brands consumer affairs office at 800-289-6014. The company also makes foods under the Slim Jim and Chef Boyardee brands, among others.