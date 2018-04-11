Mark Zuckerberg Is in the Hot Seat Again. Watch Day 2 of His Congressional Testimony Live

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday, less than a day after wrapping up five hours of grueling testimony before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

Last month, it was revealed that the personal information of more than 87 million Facebook users was shared with data mining and political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, sparking uproar among the public and lawmakers alike. Zuckerberg, 33, said in the immediate aftermath of the scandal that he would testify before Congress, and is making good on that promise this week.

Day one of the Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimony brought plenty of tough questions about privacy, regulation, monopolies, data usage and more — plus a few awkward moments. Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal, steps taken to rectify it, Russian election interference, and user security and safety, among other topics, when testimony resumes on Wednesday, according to his planned opening statement.

Zuckerberg will testify before the House beginning at 10 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday. You can stream the testimony live at the video above.