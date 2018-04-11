Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) brought the full weight of the Congressional Black Caucus to bear when he used his allotted time during Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony today to quiz the Facebook CEO on the company’s poor diversity record.

“In 2017 you’ve increased your black representation from two to three percent,” he began, “a small increase, but better than none.” He went on to ask Zuckerberg to commit to publishing the company’s retention numbers disaggregated by race this year, and then asked if he planned to add a black executive to the company’s all-white leadership team. “Not only you and Sheryl [Sandburg], but David [Wehner], Mike [Schroepfer] and Chris [Cox],” he said, waving a printout of their bios. “This does not represent America,” he said.