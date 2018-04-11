Equal Pay, Michael Cohen, Theranos: Broadsheet April 11

• We need a win-win. I hope you’ll excuse us for leading with the gender pay gap for the second day in a row, but let’s face it: For women, every day is Unequal Pay Day.

According to Census data released last fall, the gender pay gap has shrunk in a statistically significant way for the first time since 2007, with women earning 80.5 cents for every dollar men earned in 2016. That was up from the 79.6 cents women made in 2015.

But is a shrinking pay gap always good news? Our colleague Claire Zillman reports that while the shift does reflect some positive trends—like the fact that women’s educational attainment has improved, setting us up for more lucrative jobs—the stats are troubling.

In 2016, average wages for women increased by 0.7%, returning to 2007 pre-recession levels. Yet during the same time period, men’s wages fell by 0.4% and are still below their pre-crisis level. The takeaway: Part of the reason the wage gap narrowed is that men are making less.

While we would all like to see the gap shrink into obsolescence, I think it’s fair to say that this is not how it should happen.

Fortune