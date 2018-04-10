Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Grilled by Congress About the Cambridge Analytica Scandal. Here’s the Latest on His Testimony

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress Tuesday, April 10, after the recent Cambridge Analytica data leak raised questions on the social media network’s privacy and how users’ data is handled.

Zuckerberg showed up to the joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday sporting a suit — a far cry from his signature look of a T-shirt and jeans. He will be back in front of lawmakers again Wednesday, when he is slated to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee at 10 a.m. (E.T.)

Tuesday’s testimony will mark the first time Facebook’s 33-year-old CEO will testify in person before Congress. But why is Zuckerberg in trouble?

The current scandal surrounding Facebook, and in turn, Zuckerberg, is connected to the Cambridge Analytica data breach that was revealed last month. More than 87 million Facebook users’ data were notified Tuesday that some of their personal information was compromised as part of the breach.

The ongoing fallout from Cambridge Analytica has caused immense volatility to Facebook’s stock, which dropped more than 27 points in the last three weeks. Zuckerberg has also lost millions as a result of the ongoing saga — as of Tuesday, he was down $80 billion since the Cambridge Analytica scandal happened.

Here’s the latest on Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimony, including how to watch it live and what he says:

When is Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony today?

Zuckerberg’s testimony in front of Congress began around 2:30 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, April 10. Senators Chuck Grassley (R – IA), John Thune (R – SD) and Dianne Feinstein (D – CA) — who all have leadership roles on the Senate Judiciary Committee — opened the hearing reviewing Facebook’s reach and background on the Cambridge Analytica situation.

The Senate is providing a livestream at commerce.senate.gov and judiciary.senate.gov. News agencies like TIME are also livestreaming Zuckerberg’s testimony. Others are also livestreaming on YouTube and C-Span 3 and PBS Newshour are livestreaming Zuckerberg’s testimony on Facebook as well.

What is Mark Zuckerberg going to say to Congress?

Zuckerberg’s Tuesday remarks have not been made public yet, but the House Energy and Commerce Committee released his planned opening statement ahead of his testimony. His opening statement mentions that “Facebook is an idealistic and optimistic company” focused on connecting people. However, Zuckerberg also said Facebook hasn’t done enough to prevent harmful use of its own tools in regards to issues including fake news, election interference, hate speech and privacy concerns.

“It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” his prepared remarks for Wednesday reads.

The opening statement largely reiterates what happened with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook’s plans to stop a similar event from happening, as well what the company has done in light of possible election interference before leading into questions.

How has Facebook responded to the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

On Tuesday morning, Facebook launched a “see how you’re affected” tool that appeared at the top of all users’ News Feeds. Facebook tailored the notifications people received based on how they were impacted by the Cambridge Analytica breach. The breach is connected to a third-party Facebook app called “thisisyourdigitallife.” Only 270,000 people downloaded the app, but because of Facebook’s privacy settings at the time, people who were friends with those who downloaded the app may have had some of their personal information shared.

Facebook said it requested the data be deleted in 2015 after finding out the information was shared. Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook account has since been suspended.

The role of social media in the 2016 presidential election was already called into question before it was revealed Cambridge Analytica, which claims to have helped President Donald Trump get elected, had access to millions of users’ data.