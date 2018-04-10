The 10 Most Expensive Cities To Own a Car

Driving a car is more expensive than ever with owners shelling out thousands of dollars annually to maintain, fuel, insure, and park their vehicles.

The average cost of owning a car in the U.S. was $10,288 in 2017, 55% more than for the average U.K. driver and 14% more than the average German driver, according to a new study by Inrix, a company that analyzes traffic data. And in some U.S. cities the cost of ownership is even higher.

Inrix calculated the direct costs of car ownership such as maintenance, fuel, insurance, parking and toll fees in 30 major cities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. It also looked at the indirect costs that come with car ownership, including wasted time, carbon emissions, parking fines, and overpaying for parking.

The winner—or loser, if you’re a car owner—is New York City.

Car owners in New York City spent an average of $18,926 in 2017, mostly due to parking costs, the study found. That figure is nearly two times the U.S. national average of $10,288 in 2017.

On average, New Yorkers parked more and paid more than car owners in other cities. In New York, car owners paid to park 10 times a week. They also paid the most for parking with the average off-street rate of $28 for two hours.

Before getting into the list, it’s worth digging into exactly how Inrix determined direct and indirect costs. Direct costs were calculated by multiplying the annual mileage traveled—a figure supplied by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration—by the IRS-stated per-mile write-off rates that can be claimed when using a vehicle for business purposes. The IRS-stated per-mile rate is 53.7 cents in 2017, reflecting the average cost of running a car. These costs include buying or leasing a vehicle as well as the financing, depreciation, maintenance, insurance, fuel, parking and toll fees, and taxes.

The indirect metric includes the cost of congestion and so-called parking pain. Inrix calculated the time, fuel, and value of carbon emissions from sitting in congestion and searching for parking as well as overpaying for parking (e.g. paying for two hours when only 30 minutes is needed) and parking fines.

The top 10 most expensive U.S. cities to own a car all start with the same direct “car ownership” cost of $7,237. From here, Inrix adds in parking costs as well as the indirect costs of congestion and “parking pain,” three factors that vary depending on the city, to calculate the total cost of driving.

1. New York

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $5,395

Congestion: $2,960

Parking pain: $3,334

Total cost of driving in New York: $18,926

2. Los Angeles

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $2,405

Congestion: $2,808

Parking pain: $2,383

Total cost of driving in Los Angeles: $14,834

3. San Francisco

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $2,801

Congestion: $2,226

Parking pain: $2,361

Total cost of driving in San Francisco: $14,625

4. Washington D.C.

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $2,170

Congestion: $2,045

Parking pain: $1,846

Total cost of driving in DC: $13,297

5. Chicago

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $2,096

Congestion: $1,982

Parking pain: $1,576

Total cost of driving in Chicago: $12.890

6. Boston

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $2,045

Congestion: $2,075

Parking pain: $1,497

Total cost of driving in Boston: $12,853

7. Seattle

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $1,274

Congestion: $1,834

Parking pain: $1,504

Total cost of driving in Seattle: $11,848

8. Atlanta

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $872

Congestion: $2,205

Parking pain: $1,264

Total cost of driving in Atlanta: $11,578

9. Dallas

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $723

Congestion: $1,671

Parking pain: $1,210

Total cost of driving in Dallas: $10,841

10. Detroit

Car ownership baseline: $7,237

Parking: $815

Congestion: $1,251

Parking pain: $900

Total cost of driving in Detroit: $10,203