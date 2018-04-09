Molly Ringwald, Tony Robbins, Sheryl Sandberg: Broadsheet April 9

• Ringwald reflects. In this insightful essay, Molly Ringwald reflects on the iconic movies she made with John Hughes—films that launched her career, and which shaped the way Americans see the teenage experience.

Her feelings about the movies—The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Pretty In Pink—are complicated. Before Hughes, fictional portrayals of teens in TV or film were either corny or exploitative, and overwhelmingly male. He shattered that mold, writes Ringwald:

“No one in Hollywood was writing about the minutiae of high school, and certainly not from a female point of view….That two of Hughes’s films had female protagonists in the lead roles and examined these young women’s feelings about the fairly ordinary things that were happening to them, while also managing to have instant cred that translated into success at the box office, was an anomaly that has never really been replicated.”

Yet rewatching those films, she finds it impossible to gloss over certain troubling moments, which to our modern eyes clearly depict women being sexually harassed or abused. (Ringwald also mentions the movies’ inescapable racism and homophobia.) Referencing scenes where a drunk girl is “traded” for a pair of underwear or a character being groped by one of her classmates is played for laughs, she wonders about the signals such moments have sent to decades of young viewers.

This is, of course, a debate that goes far beyond the films of John Hughes. We are surrounded by works of art that helped define our culture—and that still hold much to love and admire—while also containing aspects that clash with the values many hold of us dear. Fortunately, we live in a world where we’re all able to make our own decisions about whether to continue to embrace such works, to reject them entirely, or to search for our own middle way.

In Ringwald’s judgment, the key for dealing with such complicated art is to talk about it—both its strengths and its failings. “The conversations about them will change, and they should,” she writes of Hughes’s films. “It’s up to the following generations to figure out how to continue those conversations and make them their own—to keep talking, in schools, in activism and art—and trust that we care.”

New Yorker