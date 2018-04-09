Facebook, Deutsche Bank, Rusal: CEO Daily for April 9, 2018

Good morning.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress this week. At issue is not just Russian interference in the election, but the broader question of how Facebook gathers and shares data–making this a potentially pivotal moment in the evolution of the data economy.

Zuckerberg’s history on data protection is challenged…which may explain why he has resisted Congressional testimony until now. Those of us who watched him break out in a profuse sweat and remove his hoodie at the Wall Street Journal’s All Things D Conference back in 2010 got a sense early on of just of how personally dug in he has been on these issues. But the signs last week are he is finally beginning to recognize, under duress, that his approach needs to change.

Two things you shouldn’t expect to result from this week’s testimony:

First, that Zuckerberg will step down or be replaced as CEO, as some are now arguing. Facebook’s two-class share structure gives Zuckerberg control over 60% of the company’s voting shares, and he made clear last week he has no intention of ceding his leadership post.

Second, that Congress will pass what Apple CEO Tim Cook has called “well-crafted privacy regulations.” That’s not because there isn’t broad bipartisan support for such regulation. Rather, it is because Congress in recent years has a proven inability to craft much of anything–with the tax bill a rare exception. Betting that nothing will happen in Congress almost always wins the money.

That leaves us pretty much at Facebook’s mercy, which is why we should all hope Zuckerberg’s contrition is real. Harvard’s Jonathan Zittrain did a nice job laying out what the Facebook CEO could and should do in Sunday’s New York Times. Start by recognizing that simply gathering consent doesn’t absolve him from responsibility. Facebook needs to act as a fiduciary for the information sharing it enables.

The bigger issue, of course, is whether we can expect Facebook—or any company—to take such measures if revenue and profit are at stake. At Fortune, we’re encouraged by evidence that enlightened leaders are increasingly answering that question with a “yes.” In part, that’s because they recognize it is all a matter of time frame. Yes, Facebook’s revenues and profits may suffer for the next couple of years if Zuckerberg does the right thing. But the company has a greater chance of being around 100 years from now if he does, as well.

