Art Dealer Killed in Trump Tower Fire

A 67-year-old man died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday night.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but according to the New York City Fire Department, the fire was centered in a single large apartment, where they found one critically injured resident. The victim was art dealer and collector Todd Brassner, according to the New York Post.
Brassner was pulled from the burning section of the building alive, but police said he died a short time later at the hospital, according to the Associated Press. Brassner had hit a rough patch recently, including health issues and bankruptcy, according to a filing cited by the Post.
The fire, which injured four firefighters, was under control by approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Post.
Before the announcement of a fatality, President Donald Trump tweeted praise of the FDNY along with an apparently premature claim that the fire was out, and reassurance that Trump Tower was a “well built building.”
New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told CNN that no members of the Trump family were present during the fire, and that the building’s higher floors do not have fire sprinklers.
The latest fire in Trump Tower follows a smaller fire on the roof in January, which resulted in three injuries.