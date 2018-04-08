Art Dealer Killed in Trump Tower Fire

A 67-year-old man died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but according to the New York City Fire Department, the fire was centered in a single large apartment, where they found one critically injured resident. The victim was art dealer and collector Todd Brassner, according to the New York Post.

Brassner was pulled from the burning section of the building alive, but police said he died a short time later at the hospital, according to the Associated Press. Brassner had hit a rough patch recently, including health issues and bankruptcy, according to a filing cited by the Post.

The fire, which injured four firefighters, was under control by approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Post.

We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 721 5th Ave 4th alarm — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Before the announcement of a fatality, President Donald Trump tweeted praise of the FDNY along with an apparently premature claim that the fire was out, and reassurance that Trump Tower was a “well built building.”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told CNN that no members of the Trump family were present during the fire, and that the building’s higher floors do not have fire sprinklers.

The latest fire in Trump Tower follows a smaller fire on the roof in January, which resulted in three injuries.