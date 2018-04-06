Laura Weidman Powers has become synonymous with the groundbreaking racial justice organization, but after six years at the helm is ready to step aside. Her co-founder, entrepreneur Tristan Walker, weighs in with this tribute both to Powers and her successor Karla Monterroso, who had been their vice president of programs since 2014. “Laura turned Code2040 from an idea into a reality,” he writes, having also “reshaped the conversation on equity in tech through conversations and coverage in media.” Monterroso, who launched two programs and expanded the number of people served from 25 to 4,000, plans to continue her work on coalition building, community growth and holding the industry accountable, the company told raceAhead in an email.