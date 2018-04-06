Your week in review, in haiku.
1.
Trump: “Tariff time, yo.”
China: “Fine. Hold my Tsingtao…
and your damn soybeans.”
2.
Shower head. Cell phone.
CDs. Loosies. Listening
to rap. Toy. Skittles.
3.
“How could things be this
bad?” asks the world. “Are we mind
readers?” sighs Facebook.
4.
RiRi, Chrissy T,
Invasion of Privacy?
Cardi B: She back!
5.
A firefly’s grave:
Isao Takahata
sketched with light and air
Have an animated weekend, everyone.
On Point
|Target agrees to pay $3.7 million to settle suit claiming racial bias in job screening
|The civil-rights class-action complaint alleged that the company’s criminal background check procedures discriminated against Latinx and black applicants; more than 41,000 such applicants were denied jobs based on “overly broad” screening from May 2008 to December 2016. In addition to the settlement, the retailer has also agreed to overhaul their job screening guidelines for hourly workers and work with experts to create “valid” guidelines for hiring. The company admits no wrongdoing.
|New York Times
|In light of the Stephon Clark shooting, a new bill limiting police use of deadly force
|This week, California lawmakers introduced a measure that would introduce a stricter standard for when police officers can use deadly force. The Police Accountability and Community Protection Act proposes that law enforcement can only open fire when there is no other reasonable alternative, a shift from “reasonable use” to “necessary force.” The full text of the act is not yet online, but Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, who introduced the bill, says “We need to ensure that our state policy governing the use of deadly force stresses the sanctity of human life and is only used when necessary.”
|Colorlines
|A historic mayoral race in San Francisco
|Scott Wilson reminds us of the quirky nature of San Francisco politics, and that Haight-Ashbury tinged characters with eclectic platforms have always been a part of the city’s political landscape. But this year’s mayoral race, held in June, promises a legitimate milestone regardless of the winner. The city’s next mayor will be the first African American woman, the first Asian American woman, or the first openly gay man. In many ways, the city’s shifting demographic identity is also on the ballot. “There are no real ideological differences between the candidates, but each is a proxy for something larger,” said a San Francisco State University political science professor.
|Washington Post
|Blackish creator plots exit from ABC
|The Hollywood Reporter weighs in with the juicy scoop that Emmy nominated and Peabody award-winning producer Kenya Barris is itching to get out of his deal with ABC Studios, where he’s been since 2015. They’re also reporting that he’s is in talks to join Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy over at Netflix, which sounds like a juggernaut in the making. Huge if true, of course. And I’m imagining the potshot this week’s Roseanne episode took at Blackish and Fresh Off The Boat isn’t helping negotiations.
|Hollywood Reporter
|Code 2040 gets a new CEO
|Laura Weidman Powers has become synonymous with the groundbreaking racial justice organization, but after six years at the helm is ready to step aside. Her co-founder, entrepreneur Tristan Walker, weighs in with this tribute both to Powers and her successor Karla Monterroso, who had been their vice president of programs since 2014. “Laura turned Code2040 from an idea into a reality,” he writes, having also “reshaped the conversation on equity in tech through conversations and coverage in media.” Monterroso, who launched two programs and expanded the number of people served from 25 to 4,000, plans to continue her work on coalition building, community growth and holding the industry accountable, the company told raceAhead in an email.
|Medium
The Woke Leader
|“The talk” given by black parents now includes a warning to their kids to never hold anything, ever
|The Onion weighs in on the latest police-related shootings of black men armed with everything but actual weapons. In this story, we meet African American dad Aaron Mitchell, who recently gave his twelve-year-old son the talk about the “cultural dangers of having things in his hands.” Blessed are the satirists for they will make us cry through our tears and give us a way to share the pain on our feeds while lol joking not joking.
|The Onion
|Women describe themselves as they think male novelists would
|It was a Twitter fight gone wrong, then sideways, then hilariously on point. After young adult author Gwen C. Katz observed a torrent of criticism from white male authors during a conversation on the benefit of having marginalized characters written by authors of the same identity (#OwnVoices), she highlighted a particularly egregious example of a male writer who did not write female characters as well as he thought he did. What followed was a Twitter game in which women described themselves in the type of breathless terms made popular by lad lit tradition. Trigger warning: Lots of heaving boobs and mystical Asians ahead.
|Wokesloth
|Speaking of identity, how would you like to get Mark Zuckerberg’s hate tweets?
|This is the sad fate of Mark Zuckerman, a Washington Nationals beat reporter for a regional sports network. Until recently, good-natured @MarkZuck would respond as if his haranguer was actually complaining about his coverage of the team, with a literal inside-baseball joke.“My attitude is, maybe this is a way to have a little fun with it and expose some of the nastier sides of social media,” he told Awful Announcing. But since the run-up to the 2016 election, things have taken a darker turn from the bleachers. And now that Facebook is in the crosshairs, he’s gotten up 100 angry tweets in one day.
|Awful Announcing