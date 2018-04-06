Watch as GM Korea Employees Storm and Destroy CEO's Office

General Motors was stunned this week after employees stormed the offices of the company’s Korean CEO and smashed it up.

In a video posted to YouTube on Thursday, a dozen GM Korea workers entered the CEO’s office and removed furniture, including a desk and conference table. The workers, who were all dressed the same, then destroyed all of the furniture and nearly everything else in the office, leaving it a mess.

According to Bloomberg, which earlier reported on the video, the workers were part of a union that were protesting the company after it withheld bonuses due to financial problems. The union was also calling on the CEO to resign.

General Motors has been faced with an increasingly challenging Korean market that has turned elsewhere for vehicles. The company reported recently that March sales were down 58% year-over-year after they fell by 48% in February. Late last month, Reuters reported that GM’s Korean unit could file for bankruptcy by Apr. 20 if the union there doesn’t agree to a reduction in labor costs.

In a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday, General Motors called the workers’ destruction a “violent incident” that caused “significant damage to company property.” No one was reported injured, but GM has promised to take legal action against those who trashed the office.