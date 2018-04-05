Term Sheet -- Thursday April 5

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

EXCLUSIVE: In February, Term Sheet reported that FourSquare’s president Steven Rosenblatt would leave the company to launch his own venture. He has now partnered with Facebook’s former director of sales Joshua Rahm and recruiting veteran Glenn Handler to launch Oceans.

The new company is being described as “a mentorship engine that partners with founders to solve core businesses challenges.” In reality, the team will consult with startup founders to create a plan of execution based on a company’s needs. In return, the three partners will receive a mix of cash and equity for their services. Rosenblatt declined to disclose the amount of cash/equity he and his partners will receive, but noted the cash to equity ratio will depend on company stage.

“We anticipate that with earlier stage companies, we will receive more equity and less cash and with later stage companies, more cash and less equity,” he said.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Tusk Ventures employed a similar model by starting out as a political advisory firm working with startups in exchange for equity. It later backed into more traditional investing by raising a $36 million venture fund.

When asked if Oceans will eventually raise a fund, Rosenblatt said, “As we grow, we will look at all the opportunities that present themselves to us.” It sounds as though it’s a likely possibility, but Rosenblatt declined to elaborate further.

Oceans hopes to help founders solve common startup challenges around culture, diversity, and hiring. But the biggest threat they face, Rosenblatt says, is dealing with the tech behemoths that pose a threat to their budding businesses.

“One of the things most founders deal with today that they didn’t deal with five years ago is navigating the major platforms — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google,” he said. “Understanding how to work with them or build companies that compete with them is exactly where we can help.”

Rosenblatt is often credited with helping Foursquare successfully pivot from a consumer-focused company to an enterprise one. He was instrumental during Foursquare’s executive shakeup, and he’s now looking to help other startup founders navigate similar challenges.

“What I see a lot of the time is that founders are focused on valuation and vanity metrics rather than thinking about what’s going to be best for the business long-term,” he said. “For us, it’s ambitious to think that we could structure companies like Uber, Theranos, or Zenefits early enough to avoid those mistakes. Our real ambition is that the companies we work with don’t make those same mistakes down the road.”

NEW FUNDING: CoinList, a San Francisco-based token sale platform which spun out of AngelList, raised $9.2 million in funding from investors including Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital, Accomplice, FBG Capital, Libertus Capital, Digital Currency Group, and CoinFund.

In yesterday’s Q&A, Accomplice founder Jeff Fagnan told me he invested in CoinList because he believes “blockchain and crypto are here to stay, and we are looking to invest in equity-based businesses that are doing blockchain applications for the future.”

The funding comes at a time when the SEC is increasingly clamping down on crypto-related frauds and scams. One of CoinList’s offerings is providing ICO compliance services to allow companies to conduct Anti-Money Laundering-Know Your Customer (AML-KYC) checks on potential investors. It also helped facilitate Filecoin’s ICO last year, which raised a whopping $205 million.

SOUND-OFF: We’ve previously discussed the role that traditional venture capital firms will play in the brave new world of initial coin offerings. My hypothesis was that despite talk of ICOs being scams and/or pump and dump schemes, VCs are warming up to the idea because of profits and liquidity.

I’ve been talking to a number of venture capital firms this week, and they seem to be cautiously optimistic. Many are open to the idea of dipping their toes in the cryptocurrency world whether it’s by backing crypto hedge funds or participating in ICOs directly.

My question to Term Sheet readers is this: As the capital market for technology companies continues to evolve, will today’s VCs be best positioned to fund companies in the future? Or will we see token sales and other democratized funding mechanisms become the preferred path for entrepreneurs?

Please reply to this email or send me your thoughts at polina.marinova@fortune.com, and I’ll include a selection of responses in tomorrow’s Term Sheet.