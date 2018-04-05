Target Is Launching Its Own $5 Bottle of Rosé

Last August, Target launched California Roots, a line of wine exclusive to the retailer with a price point that most shoppers can get behind: a bottle is just $5.

The line originally launched with a red blend, pinot grigio, and chardonnay, all of which took home “Best Buy” scores from Wine Enthusiast. This week it adds another wine to the lineup a rosé called Yes Way Rosé.

“Since we started offering California Roots last summer it has quickly become one of our top-selling wine brands, adding to the overall success of our adult beverage business,” said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer.

Much like its predecessors, the wine will cost $5 a bottle and will arrive at 1,200 Target stores April 8th. Target plans to have the wines available at 80% of its store by the end of 2018.