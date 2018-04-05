A U.K. woman got more than poultry when she bit into her McDonald’s McChicken sandwich on Monday.

Classical singer Ciara Harvie was dining at a McDonald’s in Edinburgh, Scotland, when she discovered a dead spider hiding among the lettuce leaves topping her chicken sandwich, the Mirror reports.

In a Facebook post, which was eventually deleted after being shared more than 2,000 times, the 20-year-old musician wrote that she “took it back and didn’t even get an apology,” adding that, “I don’t think I’ll be going back anytime soon.” The Mirror captured a screenshot of the post before it was deleted.

Singer, 20, finds dead SPIDER in her McDonald's meal https://t.co/pRASULrGWl — Сергей Фокин (@Texnol37) April 5, 2018

“At the time, we apologised to the customer and provided her with a replacement McChicken Sandwich. We have since spoken again with the customer to apologise once more and offer another replacement meal, which was declined,” a McDonald’s representative told the Mirror in a statement.

“I understand that things like this happen, and probably not very often, but I think the way they handled it was the most disappointing thing,” Harvie told the paper.

This isn’t the first time a McDonald’s customer got more than they bargained for: Last summer, a Michigan woman claimed she found a worm in her Filet-O-Fish.