Maya Angelou, UK Pay Gap, Rebecca Dallet: Broadsheet April 5

• A violent anomaly. The YouTube shooting has been dominating the news cycle, and while mass shootings have sadly become commonplace in the U.S., at least one facet of this one sets it apart: The shooter was a woman. My colleague Claire Zillman dug into the research and found that numerous studies of mass shootings reveal that men carry out nearly all of the attacks (though she notes that Tuesday’s incident, which injured three, may not qualify as a mass shooting, depending on the definition used). Here are the highlights of what she found:

How common are female shooters?

The short answer is: Not at all. “An FBI report published last year found that of 220 ‘active shooting incidents’ between 2000 and 2016, just nine—or 4%—were perpetrated by a woman. A Secret Service report on 28 mass attacks in 2017 (defined as incidents in which at least three people were harmed) identifies all of the attackers as male. Research by University of Alabama criminal justice professor Adam Lankford, published in 2016, says that one woman was among 292 public mass shooters worldwide.”

Why are most mass shooters men?

There are two leading hypotheses:

The scientific: “Male and female brains grow differently, with women’s forebrains—home to executive functions like impulse control and reflection—developing far faster than men’s. Going without these functions for longer than women, men, who are arguably predisposed for aggression because of testosterone, have more years to potentially behave badly.”

“Male and female brains grow differently, with women’s forebrains—home to executive functions like impulse control and reflection—developing far faster than men’s. Going without these functions for longer than women, men, who are arguably predisposed for aggression because of testosterone, have more years to potentially behave badly.” The societal: “Eric Madfis, a sociologist at the University of Washington-Tacoma who’s studied the identities of American mass murderers, points to men’s tendency to externalize blame and frustration. Women, meanwhile, are more likely to internalize it. He notes that past mass shooters have often failed to live up to society’s masculine expectations financially or romantically. They may have resorted to violence as retribution for being denied what they think they’re owed.”

Last but certainly not least, it should be noted that more men own guns than women do (39% vs. 22%).

As Claire notes: “The gender of a mass shooter may seem irrelevant in the wake of the loss of life, but reducing gun violence—beyond firearm regulation and personal safety measures—depends on understanding the profile and motive of who is carrying out the act.”

Fortune