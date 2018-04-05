The Entire Contents of Heathrow's Terminal 1 Are Being Auctioned Off, Even the Escalators

The entire contents of Heathrow Airport’s now defunct Terminal 1 — from seats to signage — will go up for auction on April 21, 2018.

A photo gallery of the items for sale is available on the website of auction firm GA Global Partner, which is handling the sale. Terminal 1 memorabilia and equipment include iconic artwork from Polish artist Stefan Knapp, 15 escalators, thousands of security cameras, luggage carousels, security equipment and more.

GA Global Partner’s managing partner Daniel Gray told the BBC that “a sale comprising the entire contents and infrastructure of an entire major airport terminal is unprecedented.”

The auction firm expects that the buyers will be diverse, from collectors who are interested in the historic nature of the art, to bars and nightclubs that may be interested in the airport seating and signs, to other airports that want backup equipment.

“These are all the physical assets which were used to deal with passenger flow,” Nigel Naden from the firm Indassol, which is partnering with GA Global Partners in the sale, told the Mirror. “It is a commercial offering to airports, but the memorabilia is really for enthusiasts and members of the public.”

Heathrow’s Terminal 1 opened to travelers in 1968 and was formally opened by Queen Elizabeth in April of 1969. The terminal was once a large, short-haul terminal with flights to Western Europe, and at its peak, according to the BBC, more than nine million passengers a year passed through it. It was closed in June of 2015 to accommodate the expansion of Terminal 2.

Heathrow Airport is currently undergoing a large expansion project, which includes controversial plans for a third runway to be added.

Fortune reached out to Gray and Heathrow Airport for more information and will update as necessary.