Elon Musk Teases a Tesla-Branded Tequila

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk posted a photo on Instagram of a Tesla-branded tequila called “Teslaquilla”—the same bottle of liquor that co-starred in his April Fool’s Day joke about the automaker filing for bankruptcy.

The photo was posted without comment, leaving his 7 million Instagram followers to speculate and offer up suggestions. And the company didn’t respond to Fortune’s request to verify whether this was real or simply a ruse.

For all we know, Musk could have posted the photo while hunkered down in his sleeping bag at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, Calif., where the CEO has established an encampment to keep production of the new Model 3 electric vehicle on track.

Earlier this week, Musk posted a fake news story on Twitter about the electric automaker going bankrupt. The April Fool’s Day story included a staged photo of Musk passed out against a Tesla Model 3 surrounded by Teslaquila bottles. Not everyone, namely shareholders and regulators, appreciated the joke. Tesla has struggled to meet its own internal production targets for its new Model 3 electric vehicle, although it got closer to its goal in the first quarter. The company, which recently recalled 123,000 Model S sedans, has also seen its stock price fall 22% in March, leading Moody’s to cut Tesla’s rating further into junk status.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

In later tweets, Musk responded to one fan with a classic Princess Bride “as you wish” answer when asked to make “Teslaquila happen.” Musk also said the tequila would come soon to Tesla merchandise. “Free shots in stores every April 1st.”

Coming soon to Tesla merch. Free shots in stores every April 1st. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

The absurdity of the Teslaquila tweets doesn’t rule out a Tesla-branded tequila. Musk has tweeted and posted photos on Instagram before of what appeared to be bogus products—remember the flamethrower?—only to have them turn out to be real.