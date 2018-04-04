Brainstorm Health: Final Obamacare Numbers, Blood Flow Smartphone App, Lilly's Diabetes Play

Hello, readers! This is Sy.

There are many ways in which mobile and computing technology is changing the face of medicine. And one significant advantage our potential robot overlords have on us is better sight. In fact, that precise characteristic is why a smartphone app may one day be able to beat doctors at a critical medical process: measuring blood flow for heart patients.

Or at least that’s one takeaway from a small recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Doctors often use something called an “Allen test” to figure out if a patient’s artery is healthy enough for certain kinds of major cardiac surgery. But this process requires medical professionals to cut off blood flow and then observe the changes to the color of patients’ fingertips as a test.

And that’s where mobile technology may prove useful.

“Using a smartphone to monitor changes in color in the fingertips is much more accurate in detecting subtle changes as opposed to the doctors’ general opinion of the color of the hand,” senior study author Dr. Benjamin Hibbert said.

Read on for the day’s news.