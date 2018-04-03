Anna Wintour, Bill Cosby, Winnie Mandela: Broadsheet April 3rd

• Mother of the nation. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away yesterday at age 81, following a long illness. She was perhaps known best as the second wife of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, but was a history-making activist in her own right—a fact that she often reminded others of. According to The New York Times, “Ms. Madikizela-Mandela resented the notion that her anti-apartheid credentials had been eclipsed by her husband’s global stature and celebrity…She insisted that her contribution had been wrongly depicted as a pale shadow of his.”

After her husband was jailed—he ended up serving nearly three decades—she was called “mother of the nation” and became a symbol of the country’s struggle against the segregation system. She herself was imprisoned for 17 months, most of them in solitary confinement, an experience that she later said changed her profoundly. After getting out of prison, her home became a gathering place for diplomats, fellow activists, and international journalists. Like the U.S.’s Civil Rights leader Rosa Parks, she balked at restrictions placed on black South Africans, using white-only public phones and ignoring segregated shopping counters. But those were just some of her tactics.

Madikizela-Mandela is a complicated heroine, having been accused of resorting to violence in her fight against apartheid. She was a proponent of “necklacing,” an act of execution by placing “a gas-soaked tire around a supposed traitor’s neck.” In 1991, she was convicted of ordering the kidnapping and beating of four young men, for which she was sentenced to six years in prison (she ended up only serving one). Her life took a turn: The following year, she was kicked out of the United Democratic Front, an umbrella group of organizations fighting apartheid. A few years later, Nelson Mandela (after getting out of jail and becoming president) divorced her on the grounds of infidelity. They were married for 38 years.

It’s impossible to summarize anyone’s life, but I believe this quote, from Madikizela-Mandela herself, goes a long way in explaining the circumstances in which she lived—as well as her own vision of herself: “I am not Mandela’s product. I am the product of the masses of my country and the product of my enemy.”

