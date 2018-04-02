Term Sheet -- Monday, April 3

Good morning from San Francisco, Term Sheet readers.

I arrived yesterday, and it’s very clear the Bird electric scooter trend has exploded in popularity. People are riding them, hiding them, and tying them places. The company recently raised $100 million in Series B at a valuation of $300 million and snagged Arena Ventures founder Paige Craig as its head of city operations. But the company is operating in a legal gray zone.

Bird is already hitting some regulatory challenges as it hopes to expand across 50 U.S. markets by the end of 2018. In February, it had to pay $300,000 in fines for obscuring the public right of way (undocked Bird scooters were left lying across a sidewalk, blocking a doorway, or driveway) and operating without a proper commercial business license. And now, San Francisco is looking to create legislation to regulate electric scooter sharing.

Tusk Ventures is an investor in Bird, and Bradley Tusk recently told me that the bike and scooter sharing trend “could very well be the source of a lot of fights in the most number of jurisdictions in 2018.” This is one to watch.

ALIBABA STRIKES: Alibaba is buying full control of China’s biggest online delivery services startup Ele.me in a $9.5 billion deal. Alibaba and affiliate Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group already owned about 43% of the startup. Alibaba paid all cash in the deal and has acquired all the shares formerly held by Baidu.

Last year, Ele.me’s CEO Zhang Xuhao spoke on a panel at Fortune’s Global Forum in Guangzhou, China. At the time, Xuhao said, “If you’re a winner in China, that means you can be a winner in the world.” (China is home to 730 million Internet users, it accounts for 40% of global retail e-commerce, and its mobile payment market is a whopping 11 times the size of the U.S. market.)

Ele.me holds 55% of market share in the country, while its main competitor, Meituan Waimai comes in second with 41%. Here’s where it gets complicated: Alibaba was one of the original backers of Meituan before offloading its assets to focus on Ele.me.

“As you expand in China, relationships become very complicated,” Xuhao said at the forum. “Sometimes [our rivals] are our friends, and sometimes they are our enemies. The competition is so fierce.”

