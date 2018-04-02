raceAhead: Discrimination in the Justice Department and McDonald's Broken Wage Promises

A view of a woman's eye looking through a hole in some colorful paper

Just a quick note up top since I’m on the move today (and tomorrow). But the good news is that I’m moving with you in mind.

I’ll be at the fantastic Greenhouse Open Conference 2018 tomorrow, moderating a panel that promises to explore the real deal on building inclusive organizations. The best part is that you’ve provided much of the fodder for this great discussion, so thanks in advance.

Joining me will be:

Emilio Castilla, Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management

Jolen Anderson, SVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Visa

Richard Cho, Head of Recruiting, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Tariq Meyers, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, Lyft

You can follow the live stream by registering here. Our panel is on Tuesday, April 3, at 10:30AM Eastern. By all means shop around — the entire two and a half days are rich with relevant content for anyone who wants to build better teams and companies.

See on you on the flip side.