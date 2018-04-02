Kevin Carwile, Laura Ingraham, Justice Department: Broadsheet April 2

• Ingraham out—for the week. Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a week off. Although she says the break was pre-planned, it comes in the midst of a major backlash against a tweet in which she mocked Parkland mass-shooting survivor activist David Hogg. And it’s worth noting that another Fox News host who recently went on a planned vacation in the midst of a major controversy, Bill O’Reilly, never returned to the network.

Fortune

• Notre Dame nail-biter. Notre Dame won the women’s NCAA championship title last night, with guard Arike Ogunbowale hitting a last-second jump shot to secure to a 61-58 victory over Mississippi State. Ogunbowale hit a similar shot buzzer beater on Friday to lift her team over women’s ball titan Connecticut. This was the first title for Notre Dame since 2001.

New York Times

• Just don’t do it. After two top executives left Nike amid questions that the company was not fairly paying and promoting women, this story digs into reports that Nike has developed a “boys club” culture and that its HR department has become part of the problem.

WSJ

• Military herstory. There are nearly 2 million female veterans in the country, yet when Americans think about war, they still tend to think of men. Now, female veterans such as former sergeant Kayla Williams, author of Love My Rifle More Than You: Young and Female in the U.S. Army, say more women should be chronicling their experience in the military and “writing themselves back into history.”

Washington Post

• Have faith. In his latest column, Nicholas Kristof notes that many of the world’s religions have avoided putting women in power, citing a 2015 analysis that found that a majority of religious women belong to a denomination that generally prohibits them from becoming leaders. Yet a change is underway, writes Kristof: “In just a few decades, women have come to dominate many seminaries and rabbinical schools and are increasingly taking over the pulpit at congregations across the country.”

New York Times