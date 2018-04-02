Kevin Carwile, Laura Ingraham, Justice Department: Broadsheet April 2

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! A top Justice Department leader is removed from his post amid charges of sexual harassment, we learn more about the “boys club” at Nike, and female vets are making their voices heard. Have a productive Monday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Will justice be done at Justice? #MeToo has made another appearance in the world of government. Kevin Carwile, head of the Justice Department’s death penalty unit, has been removed from his post after the NYT inquired about a series of allegations against him, including that “he promoted gender bias and a ‘sexualized environment.'” In one instance, he allegedly groped an administrative assistant in front of their colleagues—and asked the witnesses to keep the incident secret. (Carwile declined to comment on the allegations.)
Employees complained about Carwile’s behavior to Justice Department officials, the inspector general, and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at least 12 times, yet some allegations went unaddressed for years, reports the NYT‘s Katie Benner. When an investigation did occur, the accusers were never informed of the findings. Carwile remained in power through it all, even as numerous employees (including the administrative assistant) fled the unit or left the government all together.
Such behavior is reprehensible on its face, of course, but Benner makes a point to set Carwile’s influence in a larger context as well. “The unit is poised to gain power,” she writes. “President Trump has suggested the United States start executing drug dealers, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has urged prosecutors to seek the death penalty whenever possible in drug-related crimes.”
New York Times
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Ingraham out—for the week. Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a week off. Although she says the break was pre-planned, it comes in the midst of a major backlash against a tweet in which she mocked Parkland mass-shooting survivor activist David Hogg. And it’s worth noting that another Fox News host who recently went on a planned vacation in the midst of a major controversy, Bill O’Reilly, never returned to the network.
Fortune
• Notre Dame nail-biter. Notre Dame won the women’s NCAA championship title last night, with guard Arike Ogunbowale hitting a last-second jump shot to secure to a 61-58 victory over Mississippi State. Ogunbowale hit a similar shot buzzer beater on Friday to lift her team over women’s ball titan Connecticut. This was the first title for Notre Dame since 2001.
New York Times
• Just don’t do it. After two top executives left Nike amid questions that the company was not fairly paying and promoting women, this story digs into reports that Nike has developed a “boys club” culture and that its HR department has become part of the problem.
WSJ
• Military herstory. There are nearly 2 million female veterans in the country, yet when Americans think about war, they still tend to think of men. Now, female veterans such as former sergeant Kayla Williams, author of Love My Rifle More Than You: Young and Female in the U.S. Army, say more women should be chronicling their experience in the military and “writing themselves back into history.”
Washington Post
• Have faith. In his latest column, Nicholas Kristof notes that many of the world’s religions have avoided putting women in power, citing a 2015 analysis that found that a majority of religious women belong to a denomination that generally prohibits them from becoming leaders. Yet a change is underway, writes Kristof: “In just a few decades, women have come to dominate many seminaries and rabbinical schools and are increasingly taking over the pulpit at congregations across the country.”
New York Times
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• The intel on Intel. Intel’s 2017 annual diversity report reveals that the company is 26.5% female, up from 25.7% the previous year. The tech giant seems to be having a particularly difficult time increasing its racial diversity: Latinx employees were 8.8% of its 2017 workforce, while African Americans accounted for 4%, and Native Americans just 0.7%.
Fortune
• Unicorn spotting. This Marie Claire story—co-written by Fortune alum Leena Rao—profiles three women (Stitch Fix’s Katrina Lake, Houzz’s Adi Tatarko, and 23andMe’s Anne Wojcicki) who have accomplished what is unfortunately still a rare feat: building a business worth $1 billion or more.
Marie Claire
• The last (of) Hope? Hope Hicks has officially left her post as White House communications director, but it remains unclear who will take her place. This story sends her off with an interesting peek into her West Wing workdays (her first emails went out around 4:30 a.m.) and a look at why she was considered such a vital employee. “There is a palpable worry among those in the West Wing about who the president will now confide in—and how many other people might be able to occasionally pull him back—now that Ms. Hicks is gone.”
New York Times
• To watch or not to watch. ABC has renewed Roseanne for another season, its 11th, after the sitcom revival became TV’s biggest premiere this season. For some perspective on the show—and its star—I recommend this thoughtful op-ed from Roxane Gay.
