Now You Can Ask Alexa to Make Donations to Charity

Amazon unveiled Alexa Donations on Monday, a new feature for the smart assistant that allows users to donate between $5 and $5,000 to the charity of their choice, just by asking the device. Payments are handled via Amazon Pay using the card you currently have on file with Amazon for purchases on the site.

When you ask Alexa to make a donation, you’ll receive information about the charity you’ve chosen to donate to in the Alexa app. She’ll also walk you through the process, with a few safeguards in place to confirm that yes, you do want to make that donation.

For now, Amazon has 50 charities you can donate to, but that list is “just the beginning,” reports CNET. When you do donate, Amazon will also share your name, address, and email with the charity you’ve donated to.

Some of the charities available now include The American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the American Heart Association.