The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn and it appears there was only one winning ticket.

No one has matched the numbers for the Mega Millions game since January, letting the jackpot climb to $521 million. The lone winning lottery ticket was sold in New Jersey, though no one has claimed it yet.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, N.J., in Morris County, ABC reported. Two other winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio and Texas, which matched the five white balls for $1 million prize each, according to Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot win comes six years to the day from the record-breaking $656 million Mega Millions was won. The March 30 prize is the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers are 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with a Mega Ball of 1.

If you didn’t purchase the winning Mega Millions ticket, the jackpot resets to $40 million on April 3.