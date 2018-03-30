Walmart-Humana Deal, Microsoft Reorg, Cathay Pacific Clothing: CEO Daily for March 30, 2018

Walmart’s Largest Deal

Walmart is reportedly in preliminary talks to buy insurer Humana in yet another megadeal that would make major waves in the health care industry. With a market cap of about $37 billion, Humana would be Walmart’s biggest acquisition by a long shot. It would also turn the world’s largest retailer into a drugstore king. Wall Street Journal

Global M&A Gets Real

Speaking of deals: Global mergers and acquisitions reached a record high in first quarter of 2018, totaling $1.2 trillion in value. (Among them: Cigna-Express Scripts, E.ON-RWE.) Clarity on taxes and strong equity and debt markets instilled confidence in corporate chiefs to be more aggressive. M&A volume was up substantially in Europe and the U.S. and modestly in Asia. Reuters

Trump’s Trade Zeal

In his first public appearance in an almost a week, the U.S. president applauded a new trade agreement with South Korea, yet suggested that he’d delay it as leverage in ongoing negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program. “You know why?” he asked. “Because it’s a very strong card.” The remarks undercut White House efforts to promote the initiative. New York Times

Facebook’s Data Spiel

In an internal memo written in 2016, a top executive at the social networking company weighed the costs of the company’s practices with the value of its mission. “We connect people. Period. That’s why all the work we do in growth is justified,” the exec wrote. “All the questionable contact importing practices. All the subtle language that helps people stay searchable by friends. All of the work we do to bring more communication in. The work we will likely have to do in China some day. All of it.” Facebook’s data collection practices continue to receive scrutiny. BuzzFeed