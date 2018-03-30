Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

BOMBSHELL DEAL: Walmart is in preliminary talks to buy insurer Humana Inc, according to The Wall Street Journal. If the deal goes through, it would be the retail giant’s largest one by far as Humana has a market value of approximately $37 billion. This is a deal that would have the power to suddenly transform Walmart into one of the nation’s largest health insurers. It’s not as crazy as it seems. Let’s not forget that Walmart is the world’s biggest retailer, but it’s also a major drugstore operator with locations in most of its ~ 4,700 U.S. stores and some Sam’s Club warehouse locations.

A lot is going on in healthcare right now with CVS Health agreeing to buy Aetna in a $69 billion deal and Cigna Corp agreeing to buy Express Scripts Holding for $54 billion. Just a few days ago, The American Antitrust Institute sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice urging the agency to block CVS’ planned purchase of Aetna. “Together with the merger of Express Scripts-Cigna, CVS-Aetna would trigger a fundamental restructuring of the U.S. healthcare system,” it said.

Well, if Walmart enters the game, you better believe the U.S. healthcare system will get restructured.

From the WSJ story:

Humana is a Medicare-focused insurer that could deepen Walmart’s relationship with a key demographic—seniors—at a time when the retailer is being threatened by Amazon on several fronts.

For Walmart, a deal would hand it a new role in health care, as well as a rich trove of data. In addition to its pharmacies, Walmart already has some primary-care clinics and recently said it would work with a major laboratory company to begin offering lab-testing services in some stores.

It’s important to note here that Amazon’s shadow is always looming. The giant continues to edge its way into the healthcare industry. In January, it announced it would partner with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase on a venture to reduce their employees’ health-care costs. It rolled out a line of private label over-the-counter medicines and is building a business selling a wide array of medical supplies to doctors, dentists and hospitals. It also recently expanded its discounted Amazon Prime program to beneficiaries of Medicaid, the government health-coverage program for lower-income people.

But could it be possible that Walmart emerges as the winner in the healthcare arms race? Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNN Money that it’s likely: “Walmart has a better chance to disrupt health care than Amazon. People still get their health care in person and there are Walmarts all over the place.” I would love to hear your thoughts on this one.