raceAhead: Intel's Diversity Report, Trump's Transphobia and Five Breaking News Haikus

Follow along as columnist, commentator and newsroom adviser Heidi N. Moore shares her quest to better understand Vincent by visiting the places he painted. Her first stop was the little church in Auvers-sur-Oise, where she discovered, quite by chance, that she could recreate some of the vibrancy of the painting if she edited her photos to be more saturated with color. “Then it *did* replicate Van Gogh’s painting almost eerily,” she tweets. “Van Gogh saw the world in maximum color saturation.” As she continued her journey, she mused on his life, his genius and his struggles with mental health, and how his work was a desperate fight to ward off his demons. “The most important thing to get across is that the color saturation and joy of Van Gogh’s paintings belied how often depressed and angry and tormented he was,” she says. “And he poured all this paint…into fighting that darkness and turning it into paintings with force and color and joy, reflecting a world almost too intense to withstand.” Enjoy the walkabout, and keep fighting the good fight, everybody.