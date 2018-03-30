Microsoft, Bumble vs Tinder: Broadsheet March 30

• When pie charts are people. Yesterday, Microsoft set off a minor kerfluffle in the tech world when it announced that it will reorg the company to focus a large portion of its operation on two main divisions: “Experiences & Devices” and “Cloud + AI.” (Fortune has in-depth coverage of exactly what that means for Microsoft here and here.)

But it’s not just the implications for Windows that caught the eye of some keen observers, who noted that of the 20 or so executives mentioned in the memo that CEO Satya Nadella released to explain the changes, only one is female.

Given the gender breakdown of Microsoft’s employees—19% of its technical workforce and 19% of its leadership was female in 2017—perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise. (To give the company some credit, both of those stats are up slightly from 2016). Yet to see such a laundry list of the company’s tech stars—and to realize that it’s populated almost exclusively by men—hits home in a way that those company-wide gender diversity pie charts never quite do.