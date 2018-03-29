Under Armour Says 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Were Hacked
The Under Armour logo is displayed on the new Stephen Curry basketball shoe in San Rafael, Calif.
Photograph by Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
By Bloomberg
5:11 PM EDT

Under Armour Inc., joining a growing list of corporate victims of hacker attacks, said about 150 million user accounts for its MyFitnessPal nutrition tracker were breached earlier this year.

An unauthorized party stole data from the accounts in late February, Under Armour said on Thursday. It became aware of the breach earlier this week and took steps to alert users about the incident, the company said.

The data didn’t include government-issued identifiers, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, Under Armour said.

Shares of Under Armour fell 2.6 percent to $15.93 in late trading following the announcement.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE