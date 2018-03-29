• Beyond the (white) boys’ club. Believe it or not, women of color get approximately 0.2% of venture capital funding. Yep, less than 1%. Keep that in mind as you consider the accomplishments of the 26 female founders in this remarkable Vanity Fair photo spread—all of whom are WOC and all of whom raised $1 million or more before November of last year.

Clearly, 26 is not enough. The fact that black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs, owning nearly 60% of all black businesses, provides a sense of just how much potential is out there, and how many talented entrepreneurs are still going unfunded.

But let’s take a moment to cheer on these 26 women—and the investors who chose to back them. As writer Margot Lee Shetterly (whose name you may recognize from her book, Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race) notes, these founders are “the most visible faces of a revolution.”

Vanity Fair