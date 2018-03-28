Wynn Resorts, The Wing, Cosmo and Walmart: The Broadsheet March 28

• No Wynners here. The latest round of Wall Street Journal reporting on the experiences of women who worked at Steve Wynn’s casino businesses is a harrowing reminder of one of the most important truths to emerge from the #MeToo movement: predators do not act alone.

The WSJ reporters spoke to “dozens” of former Wynn employees, who “paint a consistent picture of life at Wynn properties, and of the managers Mr. Wynn hired and promoted. Complaints were often dismissed or ignored. Supervisors sometimes looked the other way when Mr. Wynn asked for the private company of workers.”

As a refresher on what exactly those managers were ignoring: Wynn is alleged to have forced employees to perform sex acts, in addition to being a “chronic” sexual harasser. As a result of the accusations, he has resigned as CEO and sold his entire stake in the business. But even after Wynn’s departure, many of the managers and executives named in this article still work for the company.

The stories of the former employees, many of whom bravely came forward to share their experiences on the record, are horrifying. The fact that so many of them went to their supervisor in hopes of finding protection, only to be ignored, or even threatened or fired, is heartbreaking—and unacceptable. I look forward to reading the WSJ’s ongoing reporting on Wynn Resorts and to watching how the company chooses to handle the futures of those managers still in its employ.

WSJ