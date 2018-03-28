Saudi-SoftBank Solar, Oracle vs Google, Facebook Suit: CEO Daily for March 28, 2018

Good morning.

When Mr. Market is moody, almost anything will bring him down. It started with fears of rising interest rates, then moved to jitters over a trade war. Now it is concern over regulation of tech companies that is driving the slump.

Yesterday, the tech stocks that have led the market up—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet—took a beating, with Apple down 2.6%, Alphabet down 4.5%, and Facebook down 4.9%. Tesla was clobbered—down 8.2%—after John Thompson, chief investment officer of Vilas Capital Management, wrote a note to investors saying the company “without any doubt, is on the verge of bankruptcy.” And Twitter dropped 12% after short-seller Citron Research took a position in the company, saying “of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation.”

Market analysts are now debating whether this is a “correction” or a full fledged “bear market.” But in either case, the prognosis is for many months of volatility, as the market looks for a new normal.

Stocks continued to fall in Asia and Europe on Wednesday, and futures pointed down for the opening in the U.S.

