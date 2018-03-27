Term Sheet -- Tuesday, March 27

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. There’s a lot going on in the world of dealmaking today.

TECH DEAL: Foxconn, a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, is stepping out of the shadows. It has announced plans to buy consumer electronics company Belkin, who owns brands Linksys and Wemo, for $866 million. As my colleague David Meyer reports, the purchase will likely require the scrutiny of the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which recently hit the headlines by stalling Broadcom’s unsolicited bid for Qualcomm until President Donald Trump outright nixed that deal.

But there’s a small twist here that may prove favorable to the deal. Earlier this year, Foxconn unveiled plans to build a $10 billion TV panel factory in Wisconsin, where it’s promising to create at least 13,000 jobs. At the Fortune Global Forum Conference in Guangzhou, China, last year, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou noted that he and President Donald Trump met four times to discuss the factory.

“When I started my business 43 years ago, the opportunity was given to me by the U.S.,” Gou said at the conference. “And now I have this opportunity to return the favor.”

When the deal was announced in July, Trump called Guo’s commitment “an incredible investment” and was quick to take the credit for it: “In other words, if I didn’t get elected, he definitely would not be spending $10 billion.” Trump also claimed that Gou told him “off the record” his company could invest as much as $30 billion in the U.S.

This is one to watch. Read more at Fortune.

PHARMA DEAL: Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline just struck a $13 billion deal to buy Novartis out of their consumer healthcare joint venture for $13 billion, taking full control of its product line. The joint venture sells products such as Nicotinell nicotine patches, Panadol headache tablets and Sensodyne toothpaste. Until now, the terms of the joint venture dictated that Novartis had the right to demand GSK buys its stake at any point over the next 17 years. GSK now doesn’t need to keep money aside for that possibility. Read more at Fortune.

CHEMICALS DEAL: Akzo Nobel sold its specialty chemicals unit to private equity firm Carlyle Group for 10.1 billion euros ($12.5 billion). This move will transform Akzo into a more focused supplier of paints and coatings. The sale marks the end of a turbulent period for the company following a hostile takeover attempt by rival PPG Industries and friction with activist investor Elliott Management. Read more.

—-

ONE MORE THING: The New York Human Rights Commission is inquiring into The Wing, the women-only club and co-working space that recently raised $32 million in funding from WeWork and New Enterprise Associates. Although the Commission technically calls it a “commission-initiated investigation,” Karen Dunn of Boies Schiller Flexner, who is representing The Wing, pushed back on the notion that there is any sort of formal investigation into the company.

“All that has happened is that The Wing and the Commission have mutually agreed to have a conversation,” she told Term Sheet. “No one I know would refer to that as an investigation. We are looking forward to a productive talk with them.”

Although the reason behind the inquiry is unclear, Jezebel reports the discussion is likely centered around how anti-discrimination laws apply to The Wing. The company’s membership stipulates that men cannot become members or visit as guests. The Commission’s mandate is to investigate potential violations of the city’s Human Rights Law, which forbids businesses that furnish public accommodations, including most private clubs (though not all), from discriminating against customers because of their gender.

“Anti-discrimination laws were passed to empower women and make sure they thrive in a world where the playing field has been tilted against them, which is precisely what The Wing does,” Dunn said. “It would turn these laws upside down to see them as being contrary to The Wing’s values and mission.”

When I spoke with Wing CEO Audrey Gelman in November, I asked her whether The Wing plans to always stay women-only and how she plans to scale nationally and internationally with that exclusive business model. She said yes, adding that “the demand for hunger for women’s places from professional women is really, really deep and broad.” She said: “We’re looking to tap into that and we think there are communities just like the ones we’ve tapped into New York in cities and countries all over the world.”

When asked about her stance today, Gelman said it still stands. She said she was surprised that the Commission reached out to her on the first day of Women’s History Month. Gelman said the company has “been assured that the de Blasio Administration fully supports the mission of The Wing and will work with us to see it prosper.”