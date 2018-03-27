• Like corporation, like classroom. Maura Cheeks writes that when she began pursuing her MBA at NYU Stern School of Business, she discovered that “my experience in the classroom largely mirrored my experience of close to a decade in corporate America: I’m consistently one of very few black women and black people in the room.”

That realization inspired her to work with Elizabeth Morrison, vice dean of faculty at NYU, to interview women of color about the challenges they face in the workplace. Four themes—all of which are vital for white allies to understand—emerged:

“Your work is judged plus other intangible things.” The women talked about the pressure to code-switch—in other words, to embrace the culture of their co-workers, while switching to a more authentic self when around friends and family. The anecdote of one woman who described crying in her hotel bed during a work trip after reading about a police officer killing a person of color, only to feel like she had to bury those emotions when rejoining her colleagues, is particularly searing.

“We are tied to other people of color.” The interview subjects note that people of color are more likely to know and relate to people struggling with poverty than their white colleagues are. “This forced separation between hardships facing the black community and the institutional whiteness of the white-collar job can be mentally taxing and make it harder to perform well at work,” writes Cheeks.

“My mentors talk to me about dimming my light.” The interviewees describe feeling that it’s their responsibility to make others (and particularly white others) feel comfortable. That can require them to dampen aspects of their personalities in order to get ahead.

“If you have no one in your corner you get weeded out.” Finding sponsors is difficult when you can’t relate to the people you work with. And without that internal advocate, it’s all too easy to lose out on opportunities for advancement.

