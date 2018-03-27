Apple Unveils New iPad With Apple Pencil Support at Discounted Rated for Students

As expected, Apple unveiled a new iPad at its Education event on Tuesday.

The updated iPad, which will be available to students at a discounted rate compared to the public, comes with a 9.7-inch screen and works with Apple’s biometric fingerprint sensor Touch ID. It has an HD FaceTime camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera on the back, and can be configured with LTE connections, so users can connect to the Web while they’re on the go. According to Apple, which showcased the tablet early on its presentation, it’ll also run on its A10 Fusion chip to allow it to work with some of today’s most resource-intensive apps.

The biggest update, however, is the iPad’s newfound compatibility with the company’s Apple Pencil—a stylus that had previously only worked with its high-end iPad Pro line. The feature will allow users to digitally write on the screen, annotate documents, and draw.

During its presentation, Apple touted the iPad’s appeal to students, saying it was a budget-friendly way for children to learn. The company noted that there are now 200,000 apps focused on education in its App Store and it expects that number to grow as time goes on. Adding Apple Pencil compatibility to the iPad could also prove to be a catalyst for some of those education apps to be updated to work with a stylus.

Apple’s new iPad is available now. Students can buy the device for a starting price of $299. Everyone else can pick it up for $329. Apple Pencil, sold separately, will be available starting at $89 for students, and $99 for all shoppers.