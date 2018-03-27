Apple's Education Event Promises a New iPad and Plenty of Student Talk

Apple is holding its education event this morning and although the company isn’t saying what it has planned, the rumors might tell the story.

The iPhone maker’s education event will start at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to be in attendance and host the show and other company executives will also be there. Apple has said that the show will focus on education and will be held at the Lane Tech High School on the north side of Chicago. There won’t be a livestream of the show, so those hoping to see what’s announced will either need to follow liveblogs or wait until Apple updates its online store and brings it back online after the show. The company took the online store down this morning.

So, what might Apple announce at the show? Of course, the company isn’t saying. But here are some of the rumors that have surfaced of late:

A New iPad

Apple is likely planning to announce a new iPad at the show, complete with a more-affordable $259 price tag. Although details are scant, Bloomberg recently reported that the tablet would come with Apple Pencil stylus support, so users could digitally write on the screen. The iPad will be made available to everyone, though students will be its target customer base.

AirPower Details?

Apple last year unveiled the AirPower wireless charging hub that would allow users to power up their iPhones and Apple Watch. Apple hasn’t said a thing about the AirPower since then, but is expected to release it soon. Some talk of AirPower, then, makes some sense.

What Is ClassKit?

Last month, a feature called ClassKit was discovered by developers in iOS beta code. Apple hasn’t announced the feature yet, but considering it’s believed to focus on educational apps, it would only make sense if it were announced at today’s show.

Talk of iOS 11.3

Apple has been testing iOS 11.3 in beta for quite some time. And most reports say that its launch is near. Look for Apple to discuss its new features, including an improved battery health indicator, and let us know when the free update makes its way to iPhones and iPads.

A Focus on Coding

Apple, like other major tech companies, has been pushing for children to learn how to code. In fact, the company has a program called “Everyone Can Code” with a mission to expand coding in schools. This would be the perfect event for Apple to discuss that program in more detail.