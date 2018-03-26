Stormy Daniels, March for Our Lives, Kellyanne Conway: The Broadsheet for March 26th

A note from Val: In Thursday’s Broadsheet, I wrote that former BetterWorks CEO Kris Duggan was sued for an alleged rape. He was sued for an alleged assault in July 2017, a lawsuit that was dismissed in January 2018. A third party investigator found no wrongdoing. I deeply regret the error.

• Stormy speaks. In Stormy Daniels’ much-anticipated 60 Minutes interview, the pornographic film star said she agreed to a $130,000 deal to stay silent about her alleged affair with Donald Trump because she feared for her safety. She says that man approached her in a parking lot, saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” She said he then looked at her daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” Over the weekend, the NYT ran a deep dive into Daniels’ career, in which Judd Apatow, who directed her cameos in Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, calls her “a very serious businesswoman.” and “not someone to be underestimated.”

• Conway running comms? Will Kellyanne Conway become the next White House communications director? It’s not a “no.” The senior counselor to the president told Fox News last week that she will fulfill “whatever my best and highest use is here.” Trump has had three communications directors through his first 14 months in office, including Sean Spicer (he held the job two separate times), Anthony Scaramucci, and, most recently, Hope Hicks.

• Shalala’s no shoo-in. Donna Shalala, a former member of President Bill Clinton’s cabinet, is now the front-runner Democratic candidate in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Despite her party bonafides (she was Clinton’s cabinet secretary), she is being criticized because of past donations to Florida Republicans.

• Pilots show progress. There are 75 broadcast pilots in various stages of production right now, all vying for primetime slots for the next TV season. About a third of those have female directors—up from fewer than 9% last year. Of the 19 female directors this year, three are black and three are Latina. Last year, all six women who directed pilots were white.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Tapestry, Inc. has appointed Anna Bakst CEO and brand president of Kate Spade.