Stormy Daniels, March for Our Lives, Kellyanne Conway: The Broadsheet for March 26th

• Marching for their lives. Hundreds of thousands of protestors in 800 cities around the world took to the streets this past Saturday to join March for Our Lives rallies calling for action on gun control. Some of the most talked-about speeches came from young women—some as young as nine—calling for an end to senseless gun violence.
I’ve highlighted some of the most powerful moments below, but I highly encourage you to watch the videos (linked) in full. While the subject matter is heartbreaking, I am inspired by these young activists’ bravery and eloquence.
- Emma Gonzalez (age 18), stood silent on stage for more than four minutes, tears streaming down her face, as she marked the length of time of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (her time on the stage, and the rampage, lasted six minutes and 20 seconds). “In a little over six minutes, 17 of our friends were taken from us, 15 were injured, and everyone—absolutely everyone in the Douglas community—was forever altered,” she said. “Fight for your lives before it’s someone else’s job.”
- Naomi Wadler (age 11), brought attention to female African American victims of gun violence during the march in Washington, D.C.: “I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper. These stories don’t lead on the evening news,” Wadler said.
- Yolanda Renee King (age 9), cited her grandfather, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of the skin, but the content of their character,” she said. “I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world, period.”
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
A note from Val: In Thursday’s Broadsheet, I wrote that former BetterWorks CEO Kris Duggan was sued for an alleged rape. He was sued for an alleged assault in July 2017, a lawsuit that was dismissed in January 2018. A third party investigator found no wrongdoing. I deeply regret the error.
• Stormy speaks. In Stormy Daniels’ much-anticipated 60 Minutes interview, the pornographic film star said she agreed to a $130,000 deal to stay silent about her alleged affair with Donald Trump because she feared for her safety. She says that man approached her in a parking lot, saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” She said he then looked at her daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” Over the weekend, the NYT ran a deep dive into Daniels’ career, in which Judd Apatow, who directed her cameos in Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, calls her “a very serious businesswoman.” and “not someone to be underestimated.”
• Conway running comms? Will Kellyanne Conway become the next White House communications director? It’s not a “no.” The senior counselor to the president told Fox News last week that she will fulfill “whatever my best and highest use is here.” Trump has had three communications directors through his first 14 months in office, including Sean Spicer (he held the job two separate times), Anthony Scaramucci, and, most recently, Hope Hicks.
• Shalala’s no shoo-in. Donna Shalala, a former member of President Bill Clinton’s cabinet, is now the front-runner Democratic candidate in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Despite her party bonafides (she was Clinton’s cabinet secretary), she is being criticized because of past donations to Florida Republicans.
• Pilots show progress. There are 75 broadcast pilots in various stages of production right now, all vying for primetime slots for the next TV season. About a third of those have female directors—up from fewer than 9% last year. Of the 19 female directors this year, three are black and three are Latina. Last year, all six women who directed pilots were white.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Tapestry, Inc. has appointed Anna Bakst CEO and brand president of Kate Spade.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Woman of Wall Street. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman gets the New York Times‘ Corner Office treatment, telling David Gelles about her efforts to make “Nasdaq’s culture more collaborative, grapple with cryptocurrencies and create opportunities for more women to succeed in finance.”
• Russia’s #MeToo moment? In the past month, several women have come forward with stories of being harassed and assaulted by a prominent member of the Russian parliament (Duma), Leonid Slutsky. While this #MeToo moment “took months longer than it did for many other countries that often take cultural cues from the United States,” New Yorker‘s Masha Gessen notes, “considering the near-total obliteration of public space under President Vladimir Putin, it is perhaps surprising that it has arrived at all.”
• Parental pressures. According to an Indeed survey of 1,005 U.S. women working in tech, 83% of respondents said they felt pressured to return to their jobs while they were on parental leave.
• Zig-ah-zig-ah! All five members of The Spice Girls have reportedly signed off on having their likenesses used in an animated superhero-themed movie that’s currently being shopped to production studios now. The pop stars will voice their characters.
