Brainstorm Health: Black Lung on the Rise, Digital Contraception, America's 'Healthiest' Communities

Hello, readers! This is Sy.

Environmental and workplace factors play a significant role in human health, as evidenced by the myriad studies establishing poor air quality, low access to nutrition, and other similar circumstances as important risk factors for earlier death and disease. And while global public health strategies like clean air policies and environmental regulations have helped mitigate the harms, certain workplace conditions may still present a big problem, as highlighted by a new report in West Virginia’s Register-Herald.

As my colleague Andrew Nusca reports, the Register-Herald says that local health centers in the state—which is a mainstay of the mining industry—have seen a swell in “black lung” (aka Pneumoconiosis) cases. It’s unclear exactly why this condition, associated heavily with poor air quality conditions in mines, is on the rise. But the numbers are striking, raising concerns about potential worker safety in the community—and questions about the cause of the reported black lung resurgence.

Read on for the day’s news.