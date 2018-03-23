Why Trump May Now Veto the Spending Bill a Day After Praising It

Ten hours after gloating about certain aspects of the Omnibus Spending Bill, Donald Trump took to Twitter, his favorite platform for presidential decrees, Friday morning threatening to veto it.

Saying the bill “abandoned” DACA recipients and did not fully fund his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, Trump surprised officials on both Capital Hill and in the White House with his tweet. (White House officials Thursday said the president would sign the bi-partisan agreement.)

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The veto threat comes mere hours after Trump took to Twitter to do a victory lap of sorts regarding the bill, praising it for the amount earmarked for the military—as well as the $1.6 billion set aside for the wall.

He also took a shot at Democrats in that tweet, saying “had to waste money on Dem giveaways,” but didn’t mention DACA.

Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming. Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year…most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Trump has long sought to cancel the DACA program, but hoped to use it as leverage with Democrats in exchange for additional funding for his wall.